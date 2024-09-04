DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee appreciates against US dollar

Sep 4, 2024, 04:00 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose  against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. The  weakening of US dollar against major currencies overseas and a drop in crude oil prices supported the Indian currency. .

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 83.96, higher by 2 paise from its previous close. The Indian rupee had settled at 83.98 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Also Read; Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched in India: Price, Features 

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14 per cent to 101.67. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,029.25 crore.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 4, 2024, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button