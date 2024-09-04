Guruvayur Temple set to host record 330 weddings on September 8

The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Thrissur district is set to witness a record-breaking number of weddings on September 8, with 330 already booked and more expected before bookings close on September 7. This surpasses the previous record of 227 weddings. The high demand is linked to the auspicious timing just before Onam, making it a particularly special day for many couples.

Guruvayur Temple is a favored wedding destination in Kerala, renowned for its association with long-lasting marriages. The temple authorities had previously allowed weddings to be conducted day and night, utilizing the mandapas (halls) in front of the temple. This decision, announced by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Managing Committee last year, has further increased the temple’s popularity as a wedding venue.

Despite efforts to manage the large crowds, the high volume of weddings continues to create challenges. Even with over a hundred auditoriums available, multiple ceremonies taking place on the same day lead to difficulties for both the wedding parties and auditorium owners, as securing venues remains a challenge.