Hyundai Aura CNG E variant launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India launched the Aura E variant with dual-CNG technology in India. The car is offered at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). E is the entry-level variant of the Aura. Its petrol counterpart is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura is one of the largest-selling sedans in India, having garnered volumes of over 200,000 units since its introduction in the market.

The Hyundai Aura dual-CNG (Hy-CNG) E trim is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol/CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. In the CNG mode, the engine delivers 69PS and 95.2Nm. The Hyundai Aura mileage in CNG mode is claimed to be 28.4km/kg.

The vehicle is equipped with features like Z-shaped LED taillamps, front power windows, driver-seat height adjustment, adjustable rear seat headrests, 3.5-inch speedometer with a multi-information display. In terms of safety features, the Aura E boasts six airbags, three-points seatbelts (all seats) and seatbelt reminder (all seats).