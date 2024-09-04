Jawa Yezdi introduces 2024 Jawa 42 FJ in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ. The new bike is the latest member of the Jawa 42 Life series. The FJ suffix in the name of the motorcycle is inspired by Frantisek Janecek, the visionary founder of Jawa.

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of premium colours, with prices starting from Rs 1,99,142. The deliveries will begin from October 2, 2024.

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ has anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding – a segment first. Complementing the tank cladding are the aluminium headlamp holder and grab handles, along with aluminium footpegs. The motorcycle gets an all-LED lighting package with a fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port.

The Jawa 42 FJ is powered by an updated 350 Alpha2 engine. This motor delivers an impressive 29.2 HP and 29.6 Nm, and it is paired to a six-speed gearbox with an assist & slip function for the clutch.

Color Price

Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2,20,142

Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2,20,142

Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2,15,142

Mystique Copper Rs 2,15,142

Aurora Green Matte Rs 2,10,142

Aurora Green Matte Spoke Rs 1,99,142

The motorcycle has been built on a robust steel cradle chassis.It features a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc brake and a rear disc brake, with dual-channel ABS as standard for enhanced safety.