Malappuram House Fire Kills 3 Family Members; Suspected Suicide Attempt

Three members of a family in Perumbadappu tragically died after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning. The victims, identified as Saraswathi (70), her son Manikandan (50), and his wife Reena (40), succumbed to severe burn injuries while being treated at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Two other family members, Manikandan’s children Anirudhan and Nandana, also sustained injuries in the blaze.

The fire, which broke out in a room of the house around 1 a.m., is suspected to have been the result of a suicide attempt, possibly linked to financial difficulties. Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, broke into the house and managed to rescue the trapped family members. However, the severity of the burns, with three of the victims suffering from burns covering 90% of their bodies, proved fatal for the elderly woman and the couple.

Initial investigations by the police indicate that petrol was used to start the fire, as a petrol bottle was discovered at the scene. Authorities have launched a full investigation and filed a case to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.