Rahul Gandhi donates salary to Wayanad landslide relief, urges others to contribute

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, has donated his monthly salary as an MP to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, a region that has suffered severe landslides resulting in over 400 deaths and displacing thousands. He contributed ?2.30 lakh and shared the donation receipt on social media, urging others to help. Gandhi emphasized the need for solidarity, highlighting the devastating impact on the people of Wayanad and calling on fellow citizens to contribute to the relief efforts, even if it’s a small amount.

He also promoted the “Stand With Wayanad” app, launched by the Congress party, as a platform for people to make their contributions. Gandhi stressed that collective efforts could help rebuild the lives of those who have lost so much due to the tragedy.

Wayanad was one of the constituencies Gandhi represented in the previous Lok Sabha. Although he won seats in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the recent elections, he relinquished his seat in Kerala. It’s expected that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will contest the bypoll for the Wayanad seat.