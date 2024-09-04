Royal Enfield launches 2024 Classic 350 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: India based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the updated version of the 2024 Classic 350. It has been introduced in five trims – Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Chrome.

The model is available in new colour schemes that include Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Emerald, Commando Sand, Brown, and Stealth. The base variant (Heritage) starts at Rs 1.99 lakh, while the top model (Chrome) goes up to Rs 2.25 lakh (all ex-showroom). Interested customers can now purchase the latest offering from the brand via authorised showrooms nationwide.

The newly launched Classic 350 comes a round-shaped LED headlight setup, stylish turn indicators, pilot lamps, and a sleek round-shaped tail lamp.The bike runs on spoke wheels, which are complemented by disc brakes at both ends. It also has adjustable levers for the clutch and brake, a Tripper Navigation system and a USB charging port. It allows the customers to charge electronic gadgets while on the run.

The 2024 Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants Prices (ex-showroom)

Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue) Rs. 199,500

Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze) Rs. 204,000

Signals (Commando Sand) Rs. 216,000

Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) Rs. 225,000

Chrome (Emerald) Rs. 230,000