RRB NTPC 2024: Apply Online for 11,558 Railway Jobs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has launched a major recruitment drive for 2024, offering 11,558 positions across various roles in the Indian Railways. The vacancies are divided between 8,113 posts for postgraduate candidates and 3,445 posts for undergraduates. This recruitment drive includes roles such as Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Account Clerk-cum-Typist, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Goods Train Manager, Station Master, and others.

For postgraduate positions (Level 5, 6), applications will be accepted from September 14 to October 13, 2024. For undergraduate positions (Level 2, 3), the application period is from September 21 to October 20, 2024. The age limit for undergraduate positions is 18 to 33 years, while for postgraduate positions, it is 18 to 36 years. There are relaxation periods of 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

The recruitment process will involve an online examination with CBT 1 and CBT 2, a typing or aptitude test, and a final round of certificate verification and medical testing. Interested candidates should visit the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in to read the official notification, register, fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit their application before the deadline.