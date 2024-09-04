Skoda launches Slavia Monte Carlo edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Czech Republic-based Skoda has added a new Edition called Monte Carlo in Slavia’s lineup in the Indian market. The trim has been released at the starting price of Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is available in two dual-tone colour options -featuring Tornado Red and Candy White with a Deep Black roof. Interested customers can now reserve the variant by visiting any authorised dealership nationwide.

The sedan gets an impressive blacked-out front grill, automatic with integrated turned indicators, aggressive sporty front and boot spoiler, side skirts and a chrome treatment all over the body. The trim continues to feature an LED headlight setup, paired with integrated DRLS, and round-shaped fog lamps, which have been placed below the headlight unit.

Inside the cabin, it offers a black and red-themed interior, featuring a dark dashboard with red accents with dual 2-tone seat upholstery. Apart from this a ‘Monte Carlo’ embroidered also has been added on headrests and scuff plates. The trim comes with electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, aluminium pedals, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit supports all the wireless car connect technology.

The newly launched Slavia Monte Carlo is powered by both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The former is paired with 6-speed manual, and 6-speed AT, while the latter gets a 7-speed DSG.