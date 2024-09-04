Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices ended lower on Wednesday, weighed by negative global sentiments. The BSE Sensex shed 202.80 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 82,352.64. The NSE Nifty settled at 25,198.70 , down 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,826 against 2,103 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,032. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 249, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31. A total of 324 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 254 in the lower circuit.

31 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty ended lower. Similarly, on the BSE, 19 out of 30 listed stocks of Sensex ended lower. Top losers were Wipro, Coal India, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Hindalco, and LTIMindtree. Top gainers were Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, and Sun Pharma.

Broader indices also settled lower except for select Midcap, and Smallcap stocks. Among the sector indices, IT, PSU Bank, Auto, Financial Services, and Metal led the losses with a fall of up to 1.69 per cent, while FMCG, Pharma, Media, Realty, and Healthcare eked out gains of up to 1.09 per cent.