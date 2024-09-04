Tamil Nadu mandates Aadhaar for beneficiaries in key government schemes

Social media has recently circulated false information claiming that ration items will be denied at ration shops if fingerprints on Aadhaar cards are not updated. The Tamil Nadu Government’s Information and Public Relations Department has clarified that this information is untrue. The department emphasized that essential items are still provided to family cardholders who fail biometric or iris authentication after obtaining their signatures in a separate register. There is no connection between updating fingerprints for Aadhaar and receiving goods at ration shops.

The government has also announced that Aadhaar cardholders can update their details, such as address and mobile number, free of charge until September 14. After this deadline, a fee will be required for any updates. The Aadhaar Authority encourages everyone to ensure their information is accurate, reminding that Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents should be updated once every 10 years. Additionally, children’s Aadhaar details, particularly for those aged 5 to 15, should be updated after 10 years.

With only 10 days left for the free update window, the Aadhaar Authority urges the public to review and correct their Aadhaar details if necessary. The deadline has already been extended several times, with the current cutoff being September 14.