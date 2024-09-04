Tata Motors launches Curvv ICE in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in India, Tata Motors launched the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of its SUV Curvv. It has been released in both petrol and diesel, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and 11.49 lakh (all ex-showroom) respectively.

Tata Curvv ICE can be purchased in a total of eight variants and six colour options. The latest offering either can be reserved from an authorised dealership nationwide or online using Tata’s official webiste.

The Tata Curvv ICE gets slightly different front grills at the front, featuring a similar LED headlight setup, paired with LED and trending connecting lights. The vehicle runs on diamond-cut stylish R16-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin has a Harrier-inspired multi-functional 4-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging port, multiple charging sockets, automatic climate control, 9-speaker JBL audio system, air purifier, electrical adjustable ventilated front seats, and a massive panoramic sunroof. It also has a robust 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit supports all the wireless car connect technology including Apple, Android and Auto carplay.

Tata Curvv ICE is powered by both petrol and diesel options. The former uses a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a brand-new 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo unit, generating a maximum power of 118 bhp with 170 Nm and 123 bhp and 225 Nm torque respectively. While later is powered by 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out an impressive output of 113 bhp and 260 Nm peak torque.