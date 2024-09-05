4 Indian Army personnel killed in road accident

Binaguri: In a tragic incident, four Indian Army personnel died in a road accident. The accident took place along Silk Route in Sikkim’s Pakyong district. The Army personnel were going to Zuluk in Sikkim from Pedong in West Bengal.

As per reports, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell approximately 700 to 800 feet down the gorge at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara along Rhenock Rongli state highway, popularly known as Silk Route.

Also Read: Supreme Court announces decision on Arvind Kejriwal bail plea

According to details shared by Indian Army officials, the deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu. All the Army personnel belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal.