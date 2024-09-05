6 Maoists killed, two security personnel injured in encounter

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday. Two commandos of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, were also injured in the encounter. The incident happened in a forest area under Karakagudem police station limits of the district.

After getting information that a Maoists team crossed over to Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police launched a search operation.Police seized six weapons including 2 AK47s, SLRs and others from the spot. Further investigation on.

Also Read: India’s manufacturing activity eases to a three-month low

Earlier on Tuesday, nine Naxals were killed during an encounter operation in the forest at Dantewada-Bijapur .Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation were safe.