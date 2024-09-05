Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for third day in a row. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,360 per 8 gram. On Monday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), gold futures opened flat on Thursday at Rs 71,484 per 10 gram, rising 0.03% or Rs 18. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,750/kg, up 0.22% or Rs 185. In this week so far, the prices of gold have traded flat, tumbling by merely Rs 127 while silver has fallen by nearly Rs 1,500 per kilogram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,494.54 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $2,524.50. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.244 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $908.60 and palladium was flat at $933.75.