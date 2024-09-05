Haryana Assembly Election: Chief Minister calls Congress’s rule as ‘decade of terror’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini raised severe criticism against the Congress party. While addressing the ongoing ‘Mhara Haryana-Non Stop Haryana Jan Ashirwad’ rally, Nayab Singh Saini called the previous Congress government led by former Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as a ‘decade of terror.’

Whiel addressing public gathering in the Kalayat assembly constituency as part of the state assembly election campaign , he accused that Congress fostered an atmosphere of fear and corruption during their ten years in power. He claimed that the Congress government was detrimental to the state’s progress, stating, ‘The ten years of Congress were filled with terror in every way.’ Saini also alleged that under Congress rule, Dalit women faced torture.

The Chief Minster also claimed that his government had established 33 new police stations across the state. Additionally, Saini criticized the Congress for deliberately hindering government recruitment processes. He claimed that the previous government had formed what he termed a “recruitment-stopping gang,” which he alleged consistently blocked recruitment efforts by filing petitions with the Election Commission and the High Court.

In contrast, Saini highlighted the BJP’s achievements in employment, citing the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN), through which his government had provided jobs to 120,000 youths.

The upcoming Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with vote co unting set to take place on October 8.