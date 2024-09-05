Karnataka Cracks Down on Private Bus Fare Hike Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Fines 20+ Buses

The Karnataka Transport Department has taken strict action against private buses that hiked their fares during the Gauri-Ganesha festival. On Wednesday night, over 20 private buses were fined for charging excessive fares, taking advantage of the festive season rush.

A large-scale inspection drive was conducted across the city and its outskirts, with 10 teams set up to identify buses charging high fares. Inspections were carried out at key locations, and fare details were gathered directly from passengers. Buses found charging double the usual fare were penalized.

The crackdown, which began on Tuesday night, will continue and intensify over the next two days, with an anticipated surge in passengers heading out of the city. The Transport Department aims to prevent further instances of fare gouging, with more private buses expected to operate during this period.

Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, Shobha, confirmed that the operation targets buses that are overcharging due to the festival rush. “We have formed 10 teams to carry out inspections across various parts of the city. Private buses found charging excessive fares are being fined, and permits will be cancelled if necessary,” she said.