Kerala Students Face Admission Hurdles at Delhi University Due to Board Name Mix-up

Malayali students are facing admission hurdles at Delhi University due to a name discrepancy in the Kerala Higher Secondary Board’s recognition. The board’s certificate lists it as the “Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examination”, while the Council of Boards of School Education recognizes it as the “Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education”. This minor difference is causing confusion, leading to denied admissions.

Despite scoring high marks in entrance exams, students are being denied admission to Delhi University colleges. Colleges are taking a strict stance, demanding a clarification letter from the Kerala government to verify the board’s recognition. The Malayali association Maithry has written to the Department of Public Education and informed the Education Minister, but no action has been taken.

Students are concerned that even those allotted seats in the first round are still facing admission issues in the third round. The state government’s inaction may leave many Malayali students unable to join the university. Immediate action is necessary to resolve this issue and ensure that students are not unfairly denied admission due to a technicality.