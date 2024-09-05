Kerala to Receive Rainfall This Week, Isolated Showers Expected on September 8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of active rainfall in Kerala for the next week, with a cyclonic circulation over Andhra Pradesh’s northern coast expected to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This will enhance the likelihood of rainfall in Kerala.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across Kerala for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall predicted on September 8. A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 8. However, the IMD has clarified that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Two low-pressure systems have weakened, one over Rajasthan and another over the west-central Arabian Sea near the Oman coast. Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over Andhra Pradesh’s northern coast is expected to intensify into a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, leading to increased rainfall in Kerala.