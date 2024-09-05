Know best time of day to exercise

There are people who exercise daily to lose weight and stay healthy. Some people exercise in the morning while others find time for exercise in the evening. But the finding is that exercise time plays an important role in weight loss. Some researchers suggest that exercising in the evening may help you lose weight faster than exercising in the morning.

The researchers evaluated two studies on the relationship between body clock and physical activity. Exercising in the evening has been found to be more beneficial than exercising in the morning. Both primary studies were performed in rats. Since then, studies have been conducted on humans as well.

This is the reason

Oxygen consumption is low in the evenings. This will improve the performance of the exerciser. This will help you to lose weight fast. A protein called (HIF) -1 plays an important role in weight loss. This protein is activated during exercise. It is activated in different ways at different times of the day.

Also Read; Know how can PCOS/PCOD impact female fertility

According to the American Council of Exercises, evenings is when the muscles are in good shape and are the key to improving the quality of exercise. Now whether you exercise in the morning or in the evening, if you try to bring consistency and variety in the workouts it will positively affect the quality of the workout. There are a few things to keep in mind when exercising in the evening.

Exercise should be done 4-5 hours before bedtime. Or it may be difficult to sleep at night.

Eat a pre-workout meal before exercise. This will help you to do strenuous workouts.

Do different workouts like strength training, bodyweight exercises and cardio exercises.

Follow a healthy diet along with a regular workout to get the full benefits of exercise.