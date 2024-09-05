Know how to see your old Instagram Stories

Mumbai: Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. It has more than two billion global users. The platform enables users to post photos, videos, and Stories. Instagram Stories has gained widespread popularity. This feature allows users to share photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. Stories are distinct from the traditional feed and act as a slideshow with each photo or video representing a new slide.

Instagram has a feature which allows users to revisit their old Stories.

A step-by-step guide on how to see your old Instagram Stories

Step 1: Open the Instagram App

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and log into your account.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel to get costlier as state government hike value-added tax

Step 2: Navigate to Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or username located at the bottom right of the screen to access your profile page.

Step 3: Access Your Archive

Tap on the hamburger icon in the upper right corner to access the Settings menu. Then tap on the Archive tab, located below the Saved tab.Step 4: Browse Through Your Stories

Scroll through the archive to view your old Instagram Stories. You can view stories from specific dates or periods and even based on location. Just tap on the location icon to see a map with all your stories.