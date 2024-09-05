Know what is relationship shopping

The term ‘relationship shopping’ referred to individuals who continuously seek the perfect partner, much like shopping for a product. This trend, fueled by dating sites, led to issues like dating burnout.

Relationship shopping refers to the act of continuously seeking new partners without fully investing in existing relationships. Instead of focusing on building genuine connections, individuals involved in relationship shopping often have a checklist of desired qualities and move on quickly if a partner doesn’t meet their criteria. These people swipe through profiles, meet new people, and often find theirselves hopping from one relationship to another in search of the “perfect” partner.

5 signs you might be relationship shopping:

The Endless Checklist: You have a very specific idea of your ideal partner, and anyone who doesn’t fit the mould is immediately disqualified.

Serial Dater: You find yourself constantly jumping from one relationship to another without taking the time to truly connect with anyone.

Fear of Commitment: You might be afraid of settling down or investing in a long-term relationship.

Unrealistic Expectations: You have impossibly high standards for a partner, which can make it difficult to find someone who meets your expectations.

Lack of Emotional Investment: You find it difficult to open up and be vulnerable in relationships. This emotional detachment can hinder your ability to form deep connections.