Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lexus India has launched the ES Luxury Plus edition in Indian markets. The car is priced at Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The ES is the company’s largest-selling product with the ES 300h having contributed about 55% to the total sales in the first half of 2024.

Manufactured locally in India, the Lexus ES 300h uses a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The Lexus ES Luxury Plus edition boasts features like a new silver grille, rear lamp chrome garnish, illuminated scuff plate with LED-lit Lexus logo, logo lamp, and rear-seat pillow.

Lexus debuted in India in 2017. All Lexus cars have an 8-year/160,000km warranty now. They also get a 5-year roadside assistance.