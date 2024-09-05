Morning recipe: Onion Dosa

Here’s a simple recipe for Onion Dosa:

Ingredients:

For Dosa Batter:

1. 2 cups dosa rice

2. 1/2 cup urad dal (black gram)

3. 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

4. Salt to taste

5. Water (for soaking and grinding)

For Onion Mix:

1. 1 large onion, finely chopped

2. 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

3. A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

4. Salt to taste

For Making Onion Dosa:

1. Oil or ghee for cooking dosas

Instructions:

1. Preparing Dosa Batter:

a. Wash dosa rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds.

b. Soak them in water for about 4-6 hours.

c. Grind the soaked ingredients into a smooth batter using a wet grinder or blender. Add water as needed.

d. Add salt to the batter and allow it to ferment overnight or for at least 8 hours.

2. Making Onion Mix:

a. In a bowl, combine finely chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well and set aside.

3. Making Onion Dosa:

a. Heat a dosa tawa or griddle on medium heat.

b. Once hot, pour a ladleful of dosa batter onto the center of the tawa.

c. Quickly spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.

d. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa.

e. Spread a generous amount of the prepared onion mix evenly over the dosa.

4. Cooking Onion Dosa:

a. Cook the dosa until the edges turn golden brown and crisp.

b. Flip the dosa and cook the other side for a minute or until it’s fully cooked.

5. Serving Onion Dosa:

– Serve hot Onion Dosa with coconut chutney, sambar, or any chutney of your choice.

Enjoy your delicious homemade Onion Dosa!