Morning recipe: Onion Dosa

Here’s a simple recipe for Onion Dosa:
Ingredients:
For Dosa Batter:
1. 2 cups dosa rice
2. 1/2 cup urad dal (black gram)
3. 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
4. Salt to taste
5. Water (for soaking and grinding)
For Onion Mix:
1. 1 large onion, finely chopped
2. 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped
3. A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped
4. Salt to taste
For Making Onion Dosa:
1. Oil or ghee for cooking dosas
Instructions:
1. Preparing Dosa Batter:
a. Wash dosa rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds.
b. Soak them in water for about 4-6 hours.
c. Grind the soaked ingredients into a smooth batter using a wet grinder or blender. Add water as needed.
d. Add salt to the batter and allow it to ferment overnight or for at least 8 hours.
2. Making Onion Mix:
a. In a bowl, combine finely chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well and set aside.
3. Making Onion Dosa:
a. Heat a dosa tawa or griddle on medium heat.
b. Once hot, pour a ladleful of dosa batter onto the center of the tawa.
c. Quickly spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
d. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa.
e. Spread a generous amount of the prepared onion mix evenly over the dosa.
4. Cooking Onion Dosa:
a. Cook the dosa until the edges turn golden brown and crisp.
b. Flip the dosa and cook the other side for a minute or until it’s fully cooked.
5. Serving Onion Dosa:
– Serve hot Onion Dosa with coconut chutney, sambar, or any chutney of your choice.
Enjoy your delicious homemade Onion Dosa!
Post Your Comments