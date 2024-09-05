Muhammed Yunus Tells Sheikh Hasina to Remain Silent on Extradition Issue While in India

Bangladesh’s interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making political remarks from India, calling it an “unfriendly gesture” that exacerbates tensions between the two nations. Yunus demands that Hasina remain silent until Bangladesh formally requests her extradition. He emphasizes the need for robust relations with India but stresses that New Delhi must change its narrative that portrays every opposition party in Bangladesh as extremist. Yunus confirms that Bangladesh has explicitly conveyed the message to India that Hasina must maintain silence. The interim government is committed to delivering justice for the Bangladeshi people, and Hasina’s return is crucial for this process. Yunus expresses a desire for a cordial partnership with India but insists that India must shed its prevailing narrative that only Hasina’s leadership can ensure stability in Bangladesh. He also dismisses concerns raised by India about the plight of minorities as pretexts and emphasizes the need for cooperative efforts to mend the strained relationship.