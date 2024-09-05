Parents of Kolkata Doctor Claim Police Tried to Bribe Them

The family of a 31-year-old Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered last month, has accused the police of attempting to cover up the case and silence them with bribes. The parents joined a protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where their daughter’s body was found, and expressed concerns that the police may be trying to hastily close the case without a thorough investigation.

The father alleged that the police tried to downplay the case from the start, denying them access to the body and making them wait at the police station during the post-mortem examination. He claimed that a senior police official even offered them money, which they refused. The parents are demanding justice for their daughter’s brutal murder and have joined forces with junior doctors who are also protesting.

The Kolkata Police face intense scrutiny for their handling of the case, with concerns raised about how the accused, Sanjoy Roy, was able to move freely in the government-run hospital and engage in illegal activities such as arranging hospital beds and facilities for patients in exchange for bribes. The Opposition and public have criticized the police, demanding prompt and decisive action.