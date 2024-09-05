Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended lower on September 5, 2024. BSE Sensex closed at 82,201.16, lower by 151.48 points or 0.18%. NSE Nifty ended at 25,145.10, down by 53.60 points or 0.21%

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,274 against 1,628 stocks that declined, and 117 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,019. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 316, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. A total of 381 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 218 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Titan, LTIMindtree , Wipro, BPCL and ITC. Top losers were Cipla , Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, Reliance, and Britannia.

On the sectoral front, selling was seen in the capital goods, power, oil & gas, realty, while buying was seen in the metal, IT, telecom and media.The BSE midcap index was up 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.