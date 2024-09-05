Supplyco Onam Fair: Up to 50% Off on Various Products Starts Today

To mark the beginning of Onam celebrations, the Supplyco Onam Fair will be inaugurated today at 5 PM by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at East Fort E.K. Nayanar Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The event will be chaired by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, with Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty performing the first sale.

The fair will offer a wide range of products at discounted prices, including subsidized items, Sabarimala products, FMCG items, Milma products, handloom goods, fruits, and organic vegetables, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50%. Additionally, the Food Department has announced significant discounts on over 200 essential items from leading brands.

Special offers include the Shabarimala Signature Kit, deep discount offers, attractive combo offers, and buy-one-get-one-free promotions on popular brands like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Brahmins, Nambisans, Eastern, and Sunplus. The fair will run from September 5 to 14, with district-level fairs taking place from September 6 to 14 at district headquarters with special arrangements.