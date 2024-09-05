Supreme Court announces decision on Arvind Kejriwal bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on September 5 reserved its judgment in the petitions by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from custody in connection with the excise policy case. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard the case for the whole day in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing two separate pleas filed by Kejriwal – one challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a second plea seeking bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam on March 21. The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by CBI on June 26, while he was in custody of the ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

On July 12, however, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case, while referring his petition challenging ED arrest to a larger bench. However, he continued to remain in judicial custody due to his arrest by the CBI.

Arvind Kejriwal is the only key political leader who is behind bars in the case. As many as three accused in the case have been released on bail in the past month. Those granted bail by Supreme Court of India include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha and Vijay Nair, the former communication in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was released on bail in April 2024.