World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024: India’s Pranjali Dhumal wins bronze

Hanover: India’s Pranjali Dhumal won bronze in Women’s 25m Pistol event in 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held in Hanover, Germany. Pranjali Dhumal qualified for the finals after shooting a deaf world record and deaf world championship record of 571. In the finals, she hit three out of five shots in the eighth series to edge out Lana Skeledzija by a single point to secure the bronze medal. She finished with a score of 29 behind the Ukrainian pair of Sofiia Olenych and Halyna Mosina who secured gold and silver respectively.

India has won 13 medals (3 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze) in the event. Anuya Prasad won gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol while India also had a double podium finish in the men’s 10m Air Pistol with Abhinav Deshwal winning silver and Shubham Vashist winning bronze as the duo also teamed up with Chetan Sakpal to clinch the team silver in the event.

The Championship goes on till September 7, 2024, and Indian shooters will compete in the Air Rifle and Air Pistol disciplines.