5 of family, including child, dead in multi-vehicle collision

Barabanki: In a tragic incident, at least five people, including a child, lost their lives when a speeding car smashed into two vehicles. The accident occurred on Mehmoodabad Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

As per reports, a speeding car heading towards Lucknow first hit an autorickshaw and then collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side of the road. The impact was so intense that the second car was flung into a nearby pond.

Three people died on the spot and two lost their lives during treatment. The deceased were all from the same family. All the victims were travelling in the autorickshaw and were heading to attend a relative’s funeral.Three others are in critical condition.

The victims later identified as Aziz Ahmed, Tahira Bano, Sabreen, Irfan, and Wahidun Nisha.