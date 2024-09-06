Airline announces Dh1 tickets from Dubai in special seat sale

Dubai: Leading low-budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced 9.9 Seat Sale. Passengers planning to fly to Manila can now book Dh1 one-way base fare flight deal. Passengers can book flights from September 6 until September 10 at prices starting as low as Dh1 for a one-way ticket.

This deal applies to flights from Dubai to Manila scheduled between November 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The seats for this promotional fare are limited, and the tickets are non-refundable. This special rate only includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn’t cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.

Passengers can book their tickets through Cebu Pacific’s website or use the airline’s GO Flexi service, which allows them to cancel their flight up to two hours before departure and receive the booking value as a non-expiring Travel Fund. This fund can be used to book future flights or purchase additional services.

Also Read: Know how to make UPI payments without using the internet

Starting November, the airline will increase its Dubai-Manila flights to 10 times a week.Additionally, the airline’s domestic and international flights to and from Manila now operate at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Cebu Pacific serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations, covering regions in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.