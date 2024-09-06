Bengaluru: BBMP Introduces QR Codes for Ganesha Idol Immersion Sites

As Bengaluru prepares for the Gauri Ganesha festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced QR codes to provide residents with detailed information about Ganesh idol immersion points. These codes, available at 462 locations across the city, allow residents to access information about mobile tankers and nodal officers overseeing the immersion process. The BBMP has established 41 permanent immersion sites, or Kalyanis, at lakes such as Halasuru, Yediyur, and Horamavu Agar Lake, while temporary sites have been set up in other areas without Kalyanis.

In addition to these sites, the BBMP has stationed mobile tankers at key locations like temples, junctions, and main roads to accommodate idol immersion. The BBMP is also prioritizing safety and cleanliness, deploying dedicated teams at each Kalyani equipped with lights, barricades, and safety measures like ambulances and medical personnel. The festival will be closely monitored, with officers from various departments reviewing and approving idol immersion permissions for public displays, and nodal officers ensuring smooth operations across each BBMP ward.

To promote environmental responsibility, the BBMP is encouraging the use of eco-friendly clay idols and advising residents to dissolve the idols at home for reuse in gardening. The use of harmful materials like chemical dyes, thermocol, and plaster of Paris (POP) in idol making is strictly prohibited, with fines and criminal charges imposed on violators. The BBMP has emphasized its commitment to facilitating a safe and eco-conscious Ganesha Chaturthi for Bengaluru’s residents.