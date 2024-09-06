Commodity Market: Gold price gain after one week

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for first time in September. Gold price is appreciating after seven days. Gold is trading at Rs 53,760, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6720, up by Rs 50. On Monday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram. After that gold price remained unchanged for three days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Friday at Rs 71,981 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.09% or Rs 64. Silver futures were trading at Rs 85,005/kg, up by 0.06% or Rs 49. In the last 2 days, the prices of gold have gained Rs 500/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,440 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,466 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,565 per kilogram with a gain of 0.38%.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Election: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,516.19 per ounce, after hitting a nearly one-week high in the previous session. Gold has climbed 0.5% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,546.00. Price of spot silver was flat at $28.81 per ounce and platinum gained 0.5% to $928.45. Palladium fell 0.1% at $939.88 and headed for a weekly fall.