‘Decided to join BJP to protect tribal identity and existence’ says former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has earlier announced his decidion to join BJP. He quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) earlier this week. The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader has accused CM Hemant Soren-led state government of neglecting the issue of infiltration by Bangladesh nationals in Jharkhand.

‘What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger,” he wrote in a post on X.

‘If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals,’ the former Chief Minister added.

He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is genuinely committed to addressing these challenges.

‘Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,’ Champai Soren announced.