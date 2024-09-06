Farmer’s Protest: Union government introduces new initiatives to increase agricultural productivity and stability

New Delhi: The central government, led by the BJP, has encountered significant criticism for its agricultural policies. The new agricultural policies of the government were deemed anti-farmer by many. This has led to extensive protests since 2020, with Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh becoming the epicenters of dissent.

The government argues that the laws related to farmers aim to modernize the agricultural sector. However, opposition parties and farmer unions remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures.

The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced several new initiatives to increase agricultural productivity and stability. These new schemes were launched as a response to farmer’s Protest.

Despite the criticisms, the central government has taken several steps to enhance agricultural production and double farmers’ incomes following diverse budgets and protests. These include investments in technology and data-driven farming practices.

Also Read: ‘Decided to join BJP to protect tribal identity and existence’ says former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Key Projects and Investments:

Agricultural Infrastructure Fund: A project designed to improve storage facilities and reduce post-harvest losses, encompassing an investment of Rs 3,979 crore .

Agristack: This digital platform initiative aims to revolutionize decision-making in farming through the use of data and artificial intelligence.

PM-Kisan Scheme: Provides direct financial aid to farmers, aiming to ensure long-term viability for small-scale farmers with an allocation of Rs 1,115 crore.

Educational and Skill Development Initiatives: With an investment of Rs 2,291 crore , these efforts focus on improving agricultural education and management practices to equip farmers with necessary knowledge to adapt to changing agricultural needs.

Sustainable Farming Practices: Projects like the Rs 860 crore initiative focused on developing high-yield crop varieties resistant to climate change aim to enhance both productivity and sustainability in Indian agriculture.