Foods That Help You Sleep Better

Getting good sleep is incredibly important for your overall health. It may reduce your risk of developing certain chronic illnesses, keep your brain healthy, and boost your immune system.

It's generally recommended that you get between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, though many people struggle to get enough. There are many strategies you can use to promote good sleep, including making changes to your diet, as some foods and drinks have sleep-promoting properties. Here are some of the best food:

1.Almonds- Almonds are a rich source of melatonin which is a major sleep hormone that regulates your internal body clock and signals your body to prepare for sleep. Consuming almonds on a regular basis has been shown to improve sleep quality levels. Apart from melatonin, almonds are also a storehouse of Magnesium which is again helpful in improving sleep quality.

2.Milk- Having a glass of warm milk is one of the best age-old remedies to help ensure better sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, calcium, Vitamin D, and melatonin. All these four compounds help in better sleep regulation. Tryptophan found in milk interacts with certain brain chemicals that are responsible for maintaining the biological clock for sleep and waking up. Try having a cup of warm milk just before bed to enjoy a hassle-free sleep.

3.Chamomile tea- Chamomile tea is made from dried chamomile flowers. Sipping a cup of chamomile tea is one of the best herbal remedies for treating insomnia. Chamomile consists of a plant flavonoid called apigenin that stimulates the brain for an improved quality of sleep. The best part is that chamomile tea is completely caffeine-free.

4.Walnuts- Apart from almonds, walnuts are another wonder nuts that help in regulating better sleep. Walnuts contain tryptophan which is an amino acid that helps in the production of serotonin and melatonin, both of which are responsible to induce sound sleep.

5.Lettuce- Lettuce is a powerful and natural sedative food. This is because lettuce contains a compound called lactur carium which is also referred to as “lettuce opium” and it promotes sleep by naturally sedating the nervous system. Having a crisp green salad with oodles of lettuce is another effective way to wake up fresh after a sound sleep.

6.Fatty fish- Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout, and mackerel, are incredibly healthy. What makes them unique is their exceptional amounts of vitamin D. In a study, men who ate 10.5 ounces (300 grams) of Atlantic salmon three times a week for 6 months fell asleep about 10 minutes faster than men who ate chicken, beef, or pork. This effect was thought to be the result of vitamin D. Those in the fish group had higher levels of vitamin D, which was linked to a significant improvement in sleep quality. Eating a few ounces of fatty fish before bed may help you fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. More studies are needed to make a definite conclusion about the ability of fatty fish to improve sleep.

7.White rice- White rice is a grain that’s widely consumed as a staple food in many countries. The major difference between white and brown rice is that white rice has had its bran and germ removed. This makes it lower in fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants. Nevertheless, white rice still contains a decent amount of a few vitamins and minerals. It’s been suggested that eating white rice, at least 1 hour before bed may help improve sleep quality. One study compared the sleep habits of 1,848 people based on their intake of rice, bread, or noodles. Higher rice intake was associated with better sleep than bread or noodles, including longer sleep duration.