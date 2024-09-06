GoPro launches Hero Black 13 and Hero 4K action cameras in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: GoPro launched Hero Black 13 and Hero 4K action cameras in India. GoPro Hero 13 Black price in India is set at Rs. 44,990, and the GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition costs Rs. 64,990. Customers can also purchase the Hero 13 accessory bundle at Rs. 49,990. Both models will be available to preorder via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. It is set to go on sale via retail outlets on September 10 at 6:30pm.

The HB series comprises four products — the ultra wide lens mod (Rs. 9,990), macro lens mod (Rs. 12,990), and an ND filter 4-pack (Rs. 6,990). GoPro is yet to announce the price of the anamorphic lens mod, which will go on sale in 2025. Meanwhile, the new GoPro Hero model is priced at Rs. 23,990 and will be available to preorder starting September 16, and can be purchased on September 22.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Specifications

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is equipped with the same sensor as last year’s Hero 12 Black. It is capable of recording video at 5.3K resolution at 60fps, or 4K video at 120fps. The cation camera can also capture 2.7K video at 240fps. It also supports 13x burst slow motion video recording at up to 720p (400fps), 900p (360fps), and 5.3K (120fps) resolution. It supports 10-bit hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR video recording.

The device can also be used to capture 27-megapixel photos with HDR as well as RAW photos. It is equipped with a 1.4-inch front facing LCD screen and a 2.27-inch rear touch screen. You can use a magnetic latch mounting mechanism along with mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads. It also offers GPS support for geotagging videos. The action camera offers the same HyperSmooth 6.0 and HDR support that was introduced on the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

The new Hero 13 Black model is equipped with a 1,900mAh Enduro Li-ion rechargeable battery that is claimed to offer longer runtimes than the GoPro Hero 12 Black — 1.5 hours of recording 5.3K video, or 2.5 hours while capturing 1080p video. It is rated to be waterproof at up to 10m, and comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

On the other hand, the Creator Edition variant comes with a magnetic latch mount, a Volta battery grip that enables up to five hours of video recording at 4K/ 30fps, a media mod with bi-directional mic recording (and third-party mic support), and an LED light mod with up to 200 lumens brightness that also works with GoPro mounts.

GoPro Hero Specifications

The company says that the new GoPro Hero is its smallest camera to date, and weighs 86g. It has 35 percent less volume than the more expensive Hero 13 Black model, but comes with an LCD touchscreen along with a mode button, unlike the company’s previous “mini” versions of its action camera. You can record video at 4K/ 30fps or 1080p/ 30fps on the GoPro Hero, while slow motion videos can be captured at 2.7K/ 60fps or 1080p/ 60fps. It supports 16:9, 4:3, and 9:16 aspect ratios for vertical and horizontal video recording. You can also capture 12-megapixel photos. The Quik app also includes support for HyperSmooth stabilisation for videos.he new GoPro Hero is waterproof up to 5m and packs an unspecified Enduro battery that is claimed to offer up to 100 minutes of video recording at 4K/ 30fps and 155 minutes at 1080p/ 30fps. The embedded battery can be charged using the included USB Type-C cable.