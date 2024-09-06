Govt Officials Warned of Phishing Scams Impersonating Defence Ministry to Steal Data

Cybersecurity experts have warned government officials of a sophisticated phishing scheme that aims to steal their login credentials by creating fake versions of the official government website. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has identified two harmful URLs that are being used to trick users into thinking they are authentic Ministry of Defence (MoD) websites.

The phishing scam involves sending fraudulent emails to government officials, with an attachment that lures them to counterfeit websites. Upon entering their NIC-provided credentials, they are redirected to a “login-error.html” page, indicating the deceit. The NIC advisory warns that the phishing campaign is aimed at harvesting NIC credentials to steal sensitive documents pertaining to the Indian government.

In response to this threat, the NIC has instructed government employees to delete suspicious emails and take immediate action if they have engaged with the malicious links. This includes severing their computer’s internet connection, updating passwords, and ensuring their operating systems are current. Officials are also cautioned to remain vigilant against shortened links and emails from dubious sources, highlighting the persistent and evolving threats facing government cybersecurity.