Haryana Assembly Election: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

Chandigarh: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Indian National Congress. This development came just before the Haryana Assembly polls. Earlier on September 4, they met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. They also met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat also shared a copy of her resignation on X. ‘Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation,’ Phogat wrote on X.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were amongst the number of wrestlers who protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former BJP MP and then chief of Wrestling Federation of India, who they accused of harassing several young junior wrestlers.

Vinesh had reached the final of the women’s 50kg event. But, disqualified before the final after breaching the 50kg weight limit. Vinesh announced her decision to retire from wrestling. She also made a plea to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her a joint silver medal.