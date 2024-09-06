Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has launched the Creta Knight Edition in the Indian markets. The prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition start at Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta Knight edition is based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the SUV.

Here’s the full price list:

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol:

CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 14.51 lakh

CRETA Knight S(O) CVT: Rs 16.01 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 17.42 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) CVT: Rs 18.88 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Diesel:

CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 16.08 lakh

CRETA Knight S(O) AT: Rs 17.58 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 19 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) AT: Rs 20.15 lakh

The Knight Edition updates include black exterior colour, blacked out alloy wheels with contrast red brake calipers, matte logo, blacked out ORVMs and black spoiler. The interiors have been updated with fully black upholstery, leather-wrap on the steering wheel and the gear knob. There are brass-coloured inserts along with metal pedals.

The Hyundai Creta Knight is available with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine options. The former makes 115hp and 144Nm, while the latter puts out 116hp and 250Nm. The petrol engine is available with a 6-speed MT or an optional CVT, while the diesel motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.