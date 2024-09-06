‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Controversy: Is Bollywood spreading anti-Hindu sentiment

Mumbai: Bollywood, is the largest film industry in the world. This industry is once known for reflecting the diverse stories and cultures of India. But recently, several people accuse that the Hindi film industry is spreading anti-Hindu sentiment. Several complain that Hinduphobia has emerged in mainstream cinema in Bollywood.

This Hinduphobia has raised concerns among the Hindu community about the portrayal of their religion and culture. The depiction of Hindu characters, symbols, and traditions in a negative light seems to have become a recurring theme.

Soem criticize that has a long history of anti-Hindu agenda while glorifying Islam, Islamic traditions and deifying Mughal invaders. Hindu characters are always shown in bad light, the heros are always atheists when Hindus. Muslim characters, specially Maulanas are always shown in good light.

Films like PK (2014) and Oh My God (2012) sparked controversy by questioning and mocking Hindu religious practices while avoiding similar treatment of other religions. The movie PK portraying Bhagwan Shiva as some joker running on the streets and lampooning Hindu customs like breaking coconut in Mandirs had hurt the sentiments of many Hindus.

Films like Padmaavat (2018) have also faced criticism for their portrayal of Hindu Rajput warriors, with some arguing that the film glorified the antagonist while undermining the valor and dignity of the Hindu protagonists. Similarly, in Sacred Games (2018), a popular web series, Hindu symbols like the Trishul and Bhagavad Gita were used in scenes that many found disrespectful and misleading.

The recent film ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ has also ignited controversy in India. ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller drama television miniseries. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava. It is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The series premiered globally on Netflix on August this year.

The film has ignited controversy for its depiction of the terrorists involved in the hijacking, several of whom have been given distinctly Hindu names. The real-life hijackers of IC 814 were Islamist terrorists. Several people alleged that this has been done to distort historical facts and malign the Hindu community. Critics argue that such portrayals not only misrepresent history but also contribute to a broader narrative that unjustly vilifies Hindus.

Netflix, however has assured the Government of India about being sensitive towards the nation’s sentiment during a meeting with the government officials recently.