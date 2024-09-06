Indian Railways: Key Rules to Avoid Fines on Your Next Journey

Indian Railways, one of the world’s most extensive rail networks, serves millions of passengers daily. To ensure a smooth and safe journey, passengers must follow specific rules and regulations. Failure to comply may result in penalties or even jail time.

Key regulations include traveling with a valid ticket, as those found without one may face fines up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months. Additionally, passengers must pay the fare difference when traveling in a higher class than booked. Online ticket holders must carry a government-issued ID card, and consuming alcohol on trains is prohibited, with penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Other important rules include not pulling the emergency chain without a valid reason, as it can lead to imprisonment and fines. Smoking is also prohibited, with a fine of Rs 200 for violators. Crossing railway tracks is dangerous and illegal, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. Following these guidelines ensures a safe and enjoyable journey for all passengers, and helps preserve order on the trains.