Kerala Govt to Disburse 2 Months’ Welfare Pensions Ahead of Onam

The Kerala government has announced that it will release two months’ worth of welfare pensions ahead of the Onam festival, with a formal order from the Finance Department expected soon. This move is part of the government’s efforts to fulfill key initiatives announced by the Chief Minister, and comes after the state was granted additional borrowing limits by the central government.

Around 60 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries in the state will receive payments, including one month’s arrears, totaling Rs 3,200 each before the festival. A total of Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for this purpose, which is part of the government’s priority to support vulnerable sections of society. This move is seen as a key corrective measure following the election defeat.

The funds for welfare pensions and other social security measures will come from the additional borrowing limit granted by the central government. The state’s borrowing limit until December was set at Rs 20,512 crore, and the Centre has agreed to release one-third of the remaining Rs 13,000 crore, allowing Kerala to utilize these funds for welfare initiatives. The Finance Department has stated that more funds will be allocated for social security initiatives in the future.