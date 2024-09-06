Kerala Police Foil Organ Trafficking Ring After Woman Reports Threats, 3 Arrested

A visually impaired woman from Kadakkavoor, Kerala, has exposed an organ trafficking racket after she was deceived with a job offer abroad and threatened by the group’s key figure, Ratheesh. She filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Ratheesh had attempted to exploit her and put her life in danger.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Ratheesh and two intermediaries, Najumudeen and Sashi, who were involved in the organ trafficking network. The complainant revealed that she was lured to Kochi under the pretense of a job abroad and taken to a private hospital for medical tests, where health issues were identified, and treatment was recommended. She refused to continue with the group, leading to threats and physical assault.

The police have intensified their investigation, uncovering links to an organ trafficking mafia, with at least 15 people, including Ratheesh, having already donated their kidneys. The three arrested individuals are in remand, and efforts are underway to capture other members involved in the racket. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the complainant’s bravery has helped bust the organ trafficking ring.