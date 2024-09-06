Kerala Woman Accuses Former Malappuram SP, SHO of Sexual Assault; Ex-SP Claims Conspiracy

A woman has accused Sujith Das, the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malappuram, and Vinod, the former Station House Officer (SHO), of sexual assault. The woman alleges that both officers assaulted her, and she decided to come forward after MLA P.V. Anvar brought attention to the case. She claims the assaults took place when she visited Anvar at a CPM leader’s house in Ponnani. The incidents reportedly happened two years ago, with the woman alleging that SP Das assaulted her twice and threatened her into silence, using his political connections to intimidate her.

The woman claims that during the second assault, a senior customs official was present, and Das pressured her to submit to the official as well, which she refused. She shared these details during a press conference, expressing her fear of retaliation. The victim explained that Sujith Das warned her not to disclose the assaults, leveraging his ties to the Chief Minister. Despite the passage of two years since the incidents, she has now decided to speak publicly about the harassment.

In response, former SP Sujith Das has denied the accusations, calling them part of a larger conspiracy. He stated his intention to pursue legal action against the woman, citing her history of making complaints against the police. Das acknowledged that the woman had visited his office in 2022, which was recorded in the office’s register, but he maintained that an investigation into her complaint against the SHO found it baseless. He believes these allegations are an attempt to damage his reputation and family.