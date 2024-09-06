Know how sex affect your brain

Obviously, there are many benefits to having sex. By having sex, not only pleasure but also enthusiasm remains. It is also helpful in removing stress and anxiety. Sex affects various parts of our body. Recent studies have shown that sex affects how much we eat and how well our heart works. Sex is an effective way to burn calories and scientists have found that appetite decreases after this.

Sleep hormones are released: better sleep after sex, but not just because of fatigue after sex. After the organism, the brain directs the body to secrete prolactin hormone, which aids in getting sleep. Apart from this, the secretion of ‘Oxytocin’, a natural pain reliever present in the body, can also help you sleep after sex.

Feeling of happiness:

During sex, the brain releases many hormones including serotonin and oxytocin, which make you feel happy. Studies have shown that increasing the amount of oxytocin in the body helps in feeling relaxed and can also reduce stress. Apart from this, it is helpful in relieving common problems like pain, headache and muscle aches. Other studies have found that hormone is released during sex.

Help in brain functions:

Some studies have shown that people who have sex often have a good memory. There have been indications that sex can increase brain neurons and help the brain function normally.

Anxiety and stress:

If you do not have sex with your partner often, it will reduce your feeling of connection with them, which means that you do not talk much about your feelings. Having sex releases oxytocin and endorphin hormones in your body, which can help control the effects of stress. Oxytocin also helps in sleeping.

Changes in brain activity:

In 2005, researchers at the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands studied the human brain during stimulation of the male penis. It found that sexual desire before the body was stimulated activated the right amygdala (neurons, which play an important role in expressing emotions) and promoted penile erections, sexual feelings, and satisfaction.

Impact on Relationship:

Regular sex brings you closer and more emotionally with your partner. Couples who have sex often said that they are happier than those who have less sex, but this does not mean that these people had sex every day.