Know how to make UPI payments without using the internet

Mumbai: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) , commonly referred to as UPI, is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application. UPI is an Indian instant payment system as well as protocol developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2016. The interface facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions.

NPCI has recently introduced a feature that allows users to make UPI payments without internet access. Even if you are in a location without internet service or if your mobile data is exhausted, you can still make UPI payments from your phone by following a few steps and remembering a secret code.

You can create a UPI ID using your mobile number on any payment app or the BHIM UPI app. Once your UPI ID is created, you can utilise both online and offline UPI payment facilities.

A step-by-step guide on how to make UPI payments without using internet:

To make offline UPI payments, you need to remember the secret USSD code ‘*99#’:

1. Dial this code on your phone’s dial pad and press the call button.

2. You will receive a “Welcome to *99#” message on the screen. Tap “Ok” to proceed.

3. On the next page, you will see several options, such as Send Money, Request Money, Check Balance, My Profile, Pending Request, Transactions, and UPI PIN.

4. Choose the “Send” option to make a payment or “Request Money” to receive a payment.

5. Then, select Mobile Number, UPI ID, etc.

6. Enter the necessary details of the recipient on the following page.

7. Enter your UPI PIN, and you will be able to complete the offline UPI payment process in this way.