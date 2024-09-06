Know reasons of delayed period

The menstrual cycle is a natural, monthly process in which a woman’s body prepares for pregnancy. It involves a series of hormonal changes that regulate the development of an egg, ovulation, and the shedding of the uterine lining if pregnancy does not occur, resulting in menstruation. Several factors can cause a delay in the menstrual cycle.

Reasons why your menstrual cycle might be delayed

1. Stress

Stress can significantly affect the menstrual cycle by disrupting the hypothalamus, the brain region responsible for regulating hormones. When stress levels rise, the body produces cortisol, which can interfere with the release of hormones necessary for ovulation.

2. Significant weight changes

Sudden weight gain or loss can lead to a delay in the menstrual cycle. Body fat plays a role in oestrogen production, which regulates the menstrual cycle.

3. Excessive exercise

Intense physical activity can lead to a delay in menstruation by lowering the body’s fat percentage and disrupting the hormonal balance required for ovulation.

4. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular menstrual cycles or delayed periods due to an excess of androgens, which can prevent ovulation.

5. Thyroid disorders

Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can disrupt the menstrual cycle. The thyroid gland regulates metabolism, which in turn affects hormone levels.

6. Birth control

Hormonal birth control methods, such as pills, injections, or intrauterine devices (IUDs), can affect the menstrual cycle. These methods work by altering hormone levels to prevent ovulation, which can result in lighter periods or no periods at all

7. Perimenopause

As women approach menopause, they enter a phase called perimenopause, which is characterised by hormonal fluctuations that can cause irregular or delayed periods.

8. Chronic illness

Chronic conditions such as diabetes, celiac disease, or inflammatory bowel disease can affect the menstrual cycle due to their impact on overall health and hormonal balance.

9. Eating disorders

Conditions like anorexia nervosa or bulimia can lead to a significant delay in menstruation or even cause periods to stop altogether.

10. Pregnancy

The most common reason for a delayed period is pregnancy. When a fertilised egg implants in the uterus, the body begins producing hormones that stop ovulation and menstruation.