Onam Festivities Begin in Kerala with Atham

Onam, a vibrant 10-day festival in Kerala, honors the annual harvest and the legendary return of King Mahabali. The celebrations begin with Atham on September 6 and culminate in Thiruvonam on September 15. Each day holds special significance, with traditional activities like athappookkalam (flower carpet making) taking place at prominent locations.

The historic Tripunithura Athachamayam procession marks the start of the Onam festivities, featuring traditional art forms and cultural events. This year’s procession will be inaugurated by Speaker A N Shamseer, with Industries Minister P Rajeev raising the Atham flag and MP Hibi Eden flagging off the grand procession.

Onam is a major festival in Kerala, celebrated during the Malayalam month of Chingam. Homes are adorned with intricate floral carpets, and traditional art forms are showcased. The highlight of the celebrations is the elaborate Onam Sadhya, a multi-course feast served on banana leaves, typically concluding with a sweet treat, payasam.